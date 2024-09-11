Lipika Kapil joins Autodesk as head- brand and communications, India and SAARC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Lipika Kapil has joined Autodesk as head - brand and communications, India and SAARC. Prior to this role, she served as global head of PR and communications at Cuemath.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Kapil has 17 years of experience in PR and corporate communications.
Throughout her career, she had worked with organisations like Archetype, Koo India, Tesco Bengaluru, Edelman, Text100, and Perfect Relations.