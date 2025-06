Archit Kumar Baisoya joins Head of Marketing at Octomedia X

Archit Kumar Baisoya has joined Octomedia X, Dubai's newly launched nightlife-focused marketing agency, as its head of marketing. Octomedia X aims to provide marketing services to restaurants, lounges, and party venues in the city.

Baisoya takes on this role following his tenure as chief consultant - marketing and sales at 3S Fintech Private from November 2023 to May 2025. His experience in the media and marketing sector spans several years, including roles such as senior manager - music marketing at Saregama India, brand sales manager at IncNut Digital, and group head - strategy & planning (Digital and mainline) at MediaCom.

Earlier in his career, Baisoya also held positions like key account manager at Disney Star, assistant manager - media marketing at Hindustan Times, and media planner & buyer at Lodestar Universal, gaining experience in various aspects of marketing, digital strategy, and media planning.