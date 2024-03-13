Arjun Assi joins Hero Vired as head of product

With more than a decade of experience, Arjun brings to the table a demonstrated expertise in leading product teams and delivering customer delight while achieving high business objectives. Arjun joins Hero Vired from the Scaler Academy where he formerly served as the assistant vice president, product. Apart from Scaler Academy, he has also worked with organisations like Byju’s Exam Prep (formerly Gradeup), Mu Sigma Inc., Times Internet, and the Indian Express.