Arjun Kohli roped in as Director of Viacom18 Sports

Media company, Viacom18 has recently roped in Arjun Kohli from Star TV Network as Director, of Viacom18 Sports. Kohli joins after a 9-year-long stint with Star TV Network as account director. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
In his new role, he will be part of the Ad Sales Team for Viacom 18 Sports & JIO Cinema. As account director with the Star Sports Network, Kohli Was responsible for handling Corporate Sponsorships for the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI, ICC, New Zealand Cricket Board, South Africa Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council.
A postgraduate in marketing management from NDIM, Kohli also had prior stints with Times Network, Ten Sports Network, Radio Mirchi and Deutsche Bank.