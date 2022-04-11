Arjuna Gaur appointed as Chief Creative Officer - Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay said, “It is a privilege to have yet another brilliant creative onboard as part of the team. Arjuna is a rare creative person who is equally adept at traditional and new age media. Apart from being an advertising creative, he is a musician skilled at playing multiple musical instruments. He also restores old computer systems. He has added great value to the brands that he has been associated with. We are looking forward to him significantly raising the creative quality of our output and adding even more value to the solutions that we provide to our clients.”