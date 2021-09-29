Arko Provo Bose joins Enormous as Chief Creative Officer

Speaking on the appointment, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous says, “An agency is only as good as its leaders. A leader defines the vision and gives a direction to the talent for everyone to move as one. In its seventh year of operations, it is time for me to share this responsibility with someone who has a keen sense of the business and unbridled passion for creativity and solutions. Arko is by far one the very best of his generation in Indian advertising. He's a juggernaut of talent and has many big campaigns behind him. I've always respected the work Arko has done for Google, Nestlé, Olx etc. We're moving to an exciting new phase as an agency and greater things should certainly be expected.”