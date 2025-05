Arnab Dutta has been appointed as public affairs and Communications Specialist at Reliance Consumer Products. Prior to this role, Dutta was working with TV Today as senior assistant editor for the past three years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dutta is a management professional turned business journalist with over a decade of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Nestlé, HT MINT, Financial Express (India), and Business Standard.