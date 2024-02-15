Arpit Srivastava appointed as head of brand at CARS24

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
CARS24, an auto-tech startup, has appointed Arpit Srivastava as its new head of brand. Arpit has been an integral part of the CARS24 team since 2022, where he previously led growth initiatives within the organisation.
Arpit brings over 12 years of marketing experience spanning various sectors such as consumer electronics, mobiles, and media. Before joining CARS24, he held key positions at brands including Samsung, Sony, Times Group, and HCL Tech, where he managed brand management, digital marketing, and media planning functions.
In his new role, Arpit's responsibilities include overseeing brand strategy, communications, campaigns, and fostering meaningful connections with customers. His track record in marketing will contribute to further enhancing CARS24's brand presence and market position.