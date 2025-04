Arpit Srivastava has joined Xiaomi India as associate director (AD). Prior to this, Srivastava spent two years at CARS24, where he most recently served as head of brand.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Srivastava is a seasoned professional with 14 years of experience in marketing and brand management. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Samsung India, Sony India, Bennett Coleman and Co., and HCL Technologies.