Arré Studio onboards Namit Sharma as CEO

Niyati Merchant, co-founder and chief operating officer at Arré, said on Namit’s arrival, “Namit's extensive experience across various facets of media—from television to digital platforms—complements our goals perfectly as we aim to deliver compelling stories that resonate with our diverse audience. The industry is experiencing significant growth, and with Namit's creative insights and proven track record, we look forward to shaping the future of entertainment by working with creators dedicated to authentic storytelling as well as platforms and partners across the country.”