Arré Voice appoints Gaana’s Divya Sharda as head of content

Divya Sharda, head of content, Arré Voice commented on her appointment and said, “I am very excited to join the Arré Voice team to explore the possibilities and potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable women from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. Arré Voice is a young brand that aims to elevate user experience with content as the key mainstay. We would like women creators to leverage the potential of the ‘her’ economy and at the same time provide a safe space for them to create and interact.”

With over a decade of experience, Divya has worked in leadership roles across Gaana, Zee5 & Big FM apart from being a radio host in the earlier part of her career.