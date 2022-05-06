Arun Kumar, former Chairman & CEO of KPMG India joins Celesta Capital

Kumar previously served in President Obama’s Administration as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS), under the leadership of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker. As the administration’s lead official to promote U.S. exports, foreign direct investment, and enhanced market access around the world, he led a team of 1,700 professionals in 78 countries and all 50 United States. The Global Markets unit and USFCS saw substantial growth in coverage and impact during his tenure. During that time, supporting Secretary Pritzker, Kumar also had a special focus on the US-India economic relationship, helping establish high level bilateral dialogues in areas ranging from innovation to infrastructure and working closely with the US India CEO Forum.