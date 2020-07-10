Arun Srinivas quits Ola

He has been the COO and global CMO at Ola since 2019 which also saw Sanjiv Saddy, its corporate affairs SVP move on.
“Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, SVP- Corporate Affairs, are moving on to pursue other opportunities outside of Ola. The organization wishes them well in their future endeavours,” said the company in a statement.
Before Ola, Srinivas was with WestBridge Capital Partners for two years and before that, with Unilever for 15 and a half years. He began his career with Reebok India in 1996.
In May 2020, Ola let go 1,400 employees because of the COVID crisis. Co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has made a detailed statement about this on the company's official blog.