Arunaday Das Purkayastha joins NavaBharat as Head - Brand & Communications

Previously he worked with Secret Sauce Communications as senior marketing specialist for around 1 year.
Navabharat Media has recently appointed Arunaday Das Purkayastha as head of brand & communications. He joins the media group from Secret Sauce Communications, where he worked as senior marketing specialist for around 1 year.
A brand & communication professional with more than a decade experience in brand management, advertising and consumer insight, in the past Arunday has also worked with Lokmat Media for around 4 years.Prior to that, he worked with Tata Teleservices for more than 2 years and Loop Mobile India (also called BPL Mobile) for more than 8 years.