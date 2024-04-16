Arunima Singh joins Asymmetrique as chief operating officer

Arunima Singh has been recognised and honoured with several prestigious awards and accolades for her digital marketing and social media contributions. In 2017, she received the Social Media Influencer Award from DMA Asia, Singapore Chapter. In 2018, she was awarded the Distinguished Digital Leader Award by XIME University Chennai and Karunya University Coimbatore. Arunima was honoured with the #SuperWomen2019 Award by Social Samosa and the Exemplary Leadership Award in Digital Marketing by Jain University and GWFM in 2019. She was also recognised as the branch head of the Year at the Women Disruptors Award in 2020 and 2022 by AdGully.