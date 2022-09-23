Arvind Fashions appoints Soumali Chakraborty as Head of Marketing for Arrow

With a decade of experience in the textile and apparel industry, Soumali joins Arrow after a successful stint at Soch Apparels, where she led PR, communications, social media and influencer marketing efforts for the brand. She has previously held managerial roles at AbbVie, Arvind Limited and Mirah Hospitality. Soumali is a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of business dynamics and a strong balance of analytical and creative skills. She graduated from MICA’s prestigious post graduate program in Brand Communications and Digital Marketing, with a specialization in content marketing and marketing analytics. Soumali also has an MBA in Marketing from EIILM Kolkata. As she takes on the new role she is kicked up about the brand's story telling approach and increasing the brand's digital footprint.Soumali in her previous stints has been pivotal in launching digital innovations.