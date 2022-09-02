Arvind Fashions ropes in Salloni Arora Nanda as Head Of Marketing for NNNOW.com

Previously, Nanda was the Marketing Director at DealShare.in.
Arvid Fashions has recently roped in Salloni Arora Nanda as head of marketing for NNNOW.com, company's online store of clothing and fashion. She will also head the digital wing of Arvind Fashions. Nanda joins the lifestyle company from DealShare.in, where she was the marketing director for a year.
A fashion marketer, Nanda has also worked with Forever21, the women's wear brand in the past. A marketing professional with 16 years of work experience in the field of brand, retail, PR, media marketing, digital marketing- earned, owned and paid media, Nanda also had prior stints with Landmark Group and Fossil Group. In the past, she has also worked with GroupM, Radio City and Weber Shandwick.