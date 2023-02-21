Arvind Limited appoints Yatin Padia as head of corporate communications

Prior to this, Padia has worked with BSE for 11+ years.
Arvind Limited has announced the appointment of Yatin Padia as head of corporate communications.
In a career spanning of more than 16 years, Padia garnered experience in public relations, brand communication & investor relations category. Prior to this, Padia has worked with BSE for 11+ years.
Padia in a LinkedIn post shares, "After working with @BSE for more then 10 years . I decided to move on. I am happy to announce that today I have join Arvind limited as head corporate communications and my stint is in new city Ahmedabad. Looking forward to work for new beginning."