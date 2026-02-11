Arvind SmartSpaces names Priyansh Kapoor as MD & CEO

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) has announced a leadership transition, with Priyansh Kapoor set to take over as managing director and chief excutive officer. The decision was approved by the Board at its meeting held on 11 February 2026.

Kapoor, who currently serves as whole-time director and CEO, has been redesignated as MD & CEO. Kamal Singal has stepped down from the role of MD & CEO with effect from 10 February 2026 and will continue as whole-time director (director – strategy & investments). He will also take on a broader group-level role.

The company stated that the move is part of a long-term succession planning process initiated in July 2025.

Kulin Lalbhai, chairman, said: “This transition is the outcome of a structured and forward-looking succession process that we initiated in July 2025. Under Kamal’s leadership, ASL has built a strong platform for sustainable growth through disciplined execution and strategic expansion. We are grateful of his significant contribution and are pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his expertise in his role as Director, overseeing Strategy and Investments. He will also work on a broader group level mandate with the promoters. We are delighted to designate Priyansh Kapoor as Managing Director & CEO and are confident that, with his proven execution capabilities, extensive experience and deep understanding of the real estate business, he will build on this strong foundation and will further scale the company to the next orbit in coming years.”

Commenting on the leadership transition, Kamal Singal, director – Strategy & Investments, said: “After having spent more than 15 years with ASL and the real estate industry, I had the privilege of leading the company through multiple market cycles and this journey has been both challenging and deeply rewarding. Together with the Board and dedicated team, we have built a strong, resilient organisation with a clear long-term vision. As ASL is poised for a promising future, I look forward with enthusiasm to contribute at the board level working closely with Kulin and Priyansh. I am confident that Priyansh will continue to create sustainable value for all the stake holders.”

Speaking on his new role, Priyansh Kapoor said, “Over the past 6 months as WTD & CEO, I have had the opportunity to work closely with the Board and the leadership team and have gained deep understanding of the Group’s brand and legacy, the company’s strengths and the opportunities ahead of us. As I assume the new role, my focus continues to be on building a strong project pipeline, strengthening our execution capabilities delighting our customers. I continue to remain committed to build on the strong foundation laid by Kamal and his team, driving sustainable and long-term growth for all stake holders.”