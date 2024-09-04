ASCI Board appoints Partha Sinha as new chairman

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sudhanshu Vats has been named vice-chairman, while S. Subramanyeswar has been chosen as treasurer.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) appointed Partha Sinha, president and chief brand officer of Bennett Coleman and Company, as the chairman of the ASCI Board of Governors for 2024-25. Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries, was appointed vice-chairman, and S. Subramanyeswar, group CEO and chief strategy officer-APAC, Lintas India, was appointed treasurer.
Sinha comes with a rich and vast experience with organisations such as Bennet Coleman, Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, McCann, and Citibank, along with his stronghold of brand marketing, media, and communications.
Partha Sinha expressed a compelling vision for ASCI. “Being the chairperson of ASCI is both an honour and a profound responsibility, especially as our industry is under greater scrutiny by our stakeholders. With rapid changes in the digital environment and the emergence of new challenges. ASCI is committed to not just keeping up but to staying ahead. Deploying technology and AI to monitor errant advertising as well as putting our might behind preventive measures will be our focus in the days to come. This will ensure that creativity and responsibility coexist, creating an ecosystem that values consumers and encourages innovation.”
Reflecting on his term, outgoing Chairman Saugata Gupta said, “Leading ASCI through a period that witnessed significant development and change has been a privilege. This year has been marked by historic milestones, including the formation of the ASCI Academy, which has become a cornerstone in promoting responsible and progressive advertising. Our commitment to training and capacity building, creating new direction via our thought leadership work, reflects a culture of responsibility from the ground up.”