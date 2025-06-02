Asha Kharga appointed as Chief Customer Officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Kharga has over 28 years of experience in transforming customer-centric brands into premium offerings across multiple industries. She has been recognised for her strategic acumen, creative excellence, and ability to harness consumer insights. Her leadership will be instrumental in spearheading MHRIL’s brand transformation, guest experience innovation, and marketing strategy as the company doubles its resort footprint and elevates its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of leisure travellers.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Anish Shah, group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, “Asha’s expertise will be key to leveraging the potential of Mahindra Holidays, as we seek to transform and significantly grow the business. Her strength in aligning brand vision with customer experiences will be valuable for the business. This move is consistent with the Group’s philosophy to place strong leaders in areas of meaningful value creation.”

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, MHRIL, added, “We are delighted to welcome Asha to our leadership team. We have ambitious plans as we expand our resort footprint to 10,000 keys by 2030. Our focus is on premium offerings, and we wanted a seasoned leader with the expertise to align brand vision with exceptional experiences. Her appointment will accelerate building a business that meets the changing needs of leisure travellers”.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Kharga said, “I’m eager to contribute to the next chapter by focusing on the emotional, experiential, and cultural aspects that define our hospitality offerings. As the business grows, our greatest differentiator will not just be our presence, but how we make people feel when they stay with us. I look forward to working together with the incredible team at MHRIL.”