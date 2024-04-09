TCS elevates Ashish Babu as chief marketing and communications officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is an alumnus of Delhi University.
According to a recent announcement on LinkedIn, Ashish Babu has been elevated to the position of chief marketing and communications officer for Global Markets at Tata Consultancy Services.
He will be reponsible to spearhead strategic initiatives across various markets to enhance TCS' brand, reputation, and growth.
He held various positions, including CMO for Europe and UK, director of communications, and held various roles in various capacities.
With close to 25 years of overall professional experience, Ashish has worked for Genesis Burson Marsteller, Hanmer MSL, Weber Shandwick and Tata Sky.
His expertise covers brand strategy, demand generation, account-based marketing, bid support, digital marketing, thought leadership, content marketing, PR, media relations, sponsorship, and events.