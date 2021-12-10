Ashish Banka re-joins Eggfirst as CEO

Banka has an experience of over 17 years in the field of advertising and media.
Advertising and digital marketing agency, Eggfirst has appointed Ashish Banka as the CEO. Banka is one of the co-founders of Eggfirst and has re-joined the agency.
According to the agency, "it is on an ambitious growth trajectory and has been expanding its team." The agency occupies a niche space at the cross section of rural, digital, and vernacular.
Banka's appointment is aimed to fuel the journey and help the agency scale up. Given his recent experience with the media publication he co-founded, his role will also fuel sharpened digital content solutions across brands.
On his appointment, Banka said, “It’s great to be back. In a way, Eggfirst has been my alma mater. It’s exciting to be a part of this journey. We are at a unique place right now and the future promises great possibilities."
Ravikant Banka, managing director, Eggfirst, added, "It’s a delight to have Ashish back. As our CEO, I am confident he will lead Eggfirst with significant passion and energy to drive brand success."