Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as co-founder and chairman

Ashish Bhasin has joined the global advertising and marketing advertising transformation startup RD&X Network as its co-founder and chairman. The former CEO APAC and chairman India moved on from Dentsu about six months back, where he had spent 13 years.
Founded by Rajiv Dingra, former CEO of WATConsult, RD&X Network is headquartered in Dubai and has technology teams based in Bangalore and Mumbai catering to a global market with special focus on USA, Middle East, and APAC regions.
RD&X Network recently launched the a unified marketing and advertising automation platform, ReBid which uses AI-based algorithms to provide end-to-end unified workflow, data harmonization and real-time reporting, all in one platform. It covers over 98% of the relevant global digital ad spends, helping marketers regain control and prepare for a cookieless world.
Dingra took to LinkedIn to welcome Bhasin. His post said, "I met Ashish 9 years ago and 7 years ago he was the reason I chose Dentsu to sell my digital agency WATConsult. I knew I had found a great leader who would do great things. In 4 years post that acquisition WATConsult grew 6X and so did Dentsu! It’s my privilege and honour today that Ashish has chosen my advertising and marketing transformation startup RD&X Network and we share the same vision of building the platform driven future of advertising and marketing!"
"It is a bold vision and takes guts to commit to it. Welcome, Ashish Bhasin.I could not have asked a better partner in this long journey ahead," added the post.