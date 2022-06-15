Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as co-founder and chairman

Dingra took to LinkedIn to welcome Bhasin. His post said, "I met Ashish 9 years ago and 7 years ago he was the reason I chose Dentsu to sell my digital agency WATConsult. I knew I had found a great leader who would do great things. In 4 years post that acquisition WATConsult grew 6X and so did Dentsu! It’s my privilege and honour today that Ashish has chosen my advertising and marketing transformation startup RD&X Network and we share the same vision of building the platform driven future of advertising and marketing!"