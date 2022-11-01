Ashish Golwalkar moves on from Sony Pictures Networks India

At SPNI, he was working as Head Of Content Sony, Digital Business, and SET.
Sony Pictures Network India's content head, Ashish Golwalkar has moved on from the company .The move comes after a 7-year stint with the media group and his next assignment is yet unknown. Golwalkar joined the company in 2015 as SVP and senior creative director. He was leading content programming at SPN for general entertainment channel SET and OTT platform Sony Liv. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A media professional with over 20 years of experience spanning sales & marketing , content syndication, brand management and content creation. Ashish has written/co-written multiple award winning non scripted formats in various genres across ZEEL, DisneyFoxStar And Sony Pictures and have built content teams @ ZEEL and Star Plus.