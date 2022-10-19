Ashish Kavi joins WeBeeSocial as the Chief Operating Officer (APAC)

Ashish Kavi joins WeBeeSocial after a long stint with GE Healthcare South Asia, where he was the Commercial Marketing Leader, North.
WeBeeSocial, the digital marketing agency has recently appointed Ashish Kavi as its chief operating officer (APAC). In this role, he is responsible for leading the agency’s Delhi & overseas operations and expanding the service portfolio across different verticals.
Ashish Kavi joins WeBeeSocial after a long stint with GE Healthcare South Asia, where he was the Commercial Marketing Leader, North, and was responsible for working across modalities and commercial verticals driving strategic initiatives in the region for account based marketing, Digital Transformation and Brand Advocacy. With over 12 years of experience in managing marketing for different industries, he has spearheaded marketing for Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare, among others.
In his new role, Ashish said, “It’s an exciting role as moving from client to agency side will be challenging for sure, but that's what I am looking forward to. The idea is to scale up the current business, strengthen the existing team and open new avenues for WeBeeSocial.”
WeBeeSocial has recently opened its offices in Dubai and Canada, and has grabbed the digital marketing mandate of accounts like - Legends League Cricket India, Scholastic India, etc. It is now strategically hiring seniors who will be instrumental in the company’s expansion and operational success. “It is an exciting time to experiment with new platforms and markets across the world. We are glad to have a seasoned marketer as a part of our team who will work closely with us towards our goals and portfolio expansion” - say the co-founders Soumya Sharma (CEO) & Shubhendu Jha (Managing Director).