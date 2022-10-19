Ashish Kavi joins WeBeeSocial as the Chief Operating Officer (APAC)

WeBeeSocial has recently opened its offices in Dubai and Canada, and has grabbed the digital marketing mandate of accounts like - Legends League Cricket India, Scholastic India, etc. It is now strategically hiring seniors who will be instrumental in the company’s expansion and operational success. “It is an exciting time to experiment with new platforms and markets across the world. We are glad to have a seasoned marketer as a part of our team who will work closely with us towards our goals and portfolio expansion” - say the co-founders Soumya Sharma (CEO) & Shubhendu Jha (Managing Director).