Ashish Lingamneni moves on from Swiggy

He was working as vice president of brand product, market, and sustainability.
Ashish Lingamneni has stepped down from Swiggy as vice president- of brand product, market, and sustainability. He joined the food aggregator platform as AVP Marketing.
He made this announcement via Linkedin, and wrote, “I am incredibly optimistic about Swiggy’s journey ahead and will be always cheering from the sidelines. I'm kicking off this next phase through a series of conversations with folks across the areas of brand, growth, marketing, marketing-tech/automation/ AI to re-connect and learn.”
Prior to this role, he was working with Ola as associate director of marketing.
He has also worked with Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson.