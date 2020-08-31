Ashish Mishra Joins Acko as Executive VP – Marketing

Ashish joins from HSBC’s Dubai Office, where he was Head of Customer Marketing and Network Markets
India's first and fastest-growing wholly digital general insurance provider Acko General Insurance announced the appointment of Ashish Mishra as the Executive Vice President – Marketing.
Ashish will play a vital role in building a stronger consumer brand, creating brand campaigns, and building brand awareness and preposition. Sharing the company’s ambition for empowering consumers digitally, the new hire brings decades of expertise to the company.
“We’re excited to welcome a highly seasoned global executive as Ashish. He has a wide array of experience and knowledge in strategy building and the field of marketing, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team.“ said Vaun Dua founder & CEO, Acko General Insurance. He further added, “Ashish's appointment speaks to Acko's ability to attract global industry talent and further bolsters our expertise to build a strong marketing function within Acko.”
Ashish Mishra, executive vice President - marketing, at Acko said, “I am delighted to come on-board at Acko, which is at the forefront of accelerating the next wave of insurance penetration in India with the help of advanced technology, new inventions, and a fresh approach toward insurance. This delivers real tangible value to customers across India both in terms of cost saving and better customer experience. It’s so exciting to see that we already have customers across 550 cities in India. We have a massive opportunity to drive growth and in the process build a strong, recognizable and a beloved home grown brand. ”
With over 17 years of experience, Ashish Mishra joins Acko as executive vice president – marketing. In his previous stint, he worked 13 years with HSBC across their India, Dubai and London offices working across Brand, Planning and Product Marketing verticals. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science and a PGDCA from MICA, Ahmedabad.