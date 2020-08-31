Ashish Mishra Joins Acko as Executive VP – Marketing

Ashish Mishra, executive vice President - marketing, at Acko said, “I am delighted to come on-board at Acko, which is at the forefront of accelerating the next wave of insurance penetration in India with the help of advanced technology, new inventions, and a fresh approach toward insurance. This delivers real tangible value to customers across India both in terms of cost saving and better customer experience. It’s so exciting to see that we already have customers across 550 cities in India. We have a massive opportunity to drive growth and in the process build a strong, recognizable and a beloved home grown brand. ”