Ashish Naik joins FanCode as Head of Ad-Sales

FanCode has appointed Ashish Naik as the head of ad sales. Based in Mumbai, Naik will spearhead FanCode’s ad-sales division, focusing on driving sales strategies, cultivating strategic partnerships, and strengthening the company’s market presence.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, Naik brings a wealth of expertise. He has previously worked with organisations such as Pinkvilla, OLX Advertising, Network18, and Times Internet.

Naik expressed his excitement, stating, “I am eager to start this new chapter at FanCode. The company has made remarkable strides in a short time in the sports content and commerce space. I look forward to working closely with the sales team and leadership to contribute to FanCode's next phase of growth.”

FanCode, founded in 2019 by Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, reaches over 160 million users in India. It partners with international sports leagues and associations to offer live streaming through subscription models like Match, Bundle, and Tour Passes. FanCode also sells sports merchandise through its FanCode Shop, catering to fans of global teams, brands, and leagues.