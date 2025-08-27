Ashish Sehgal leaves ZEEL after 20 years

After spending two decades at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Ashish Sehgal has called it quits.

The company’s chief growth officer for ad sales, broadcast, and digital said in an email that he is moving on “to explore new horizons.”

“It has been an incredible experience spanning almost 20 years, during which I’ve had the privilege to learn every nuance of the trade, grow through challenges, and contribute meaningfully to our shared goals. I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support, mentorship, and trust extended to me by you throughout this time,” Sehgal wrote in an email addressed to CEO Puneet Goenka.

In a letter to the exchange, ZEEL wrote, “We would like to thank Mr. Sehgal for his contribution to the Company and wish him success in all his future endeavours.”

Taking charge from Sehgal is Laxmi Shetty who, as per the letter, has been elevated to Head of Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital. She too has been with the company for over two decades.