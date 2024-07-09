Ashmita Pillay joins Marico as head of communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She departs from Tata Motors after a 14-year stint.
Marico, a consumer products company in the global beauty and wellness space, has appointed Ashmita Pillay as head of communications. Pillay previously worked with Tata Motors.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, she expressed, "After an eternity with @TataMotors, I am moving on. It has been an absolute pleasure and an inspiring journey. Will miss that place, I called Home for over 14 years."
Talking about her new role, Pillay added, "New industry calls for a reset while fundamentals remain strong. Looking forward to the #Mariconian way of life."
She has been with Tata Motors since 2009 as GM of corporate communications. Additionally, she had a brief stint at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Pillay is skilled in internal communications, content management, strategic PR planning, media training, building brand advocacy, crisis management and media relations.