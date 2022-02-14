Ashok Jaiswar joins Finolex Industries as VP & Head Marketing & Communication

He will be based out of Pune.
Finolex Industries has recently appointed Ashok Jaiswara as VP & head marketing & communication. He will be based out of Pune. Ashok joins from Ampere Electric Vehicles, where he was the head of marketing for more than 3 years. Prior to this, he was with Greaves Cotton as head of marketing & corporate communications for more than 5 years and was responsible for all 5 business units.
An engineering graduate from University Of Mumbai, Ashok is a marketing leader & Communications strategist. In the past, Jaiswar has also worked with FCA, BAjaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Piaggio Vehicles.