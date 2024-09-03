Ashok Suvarna joins Aditya Birla Money as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aditya Birla Money has appointed Ashok Suvarna as its chief executive officer. The company has made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. Suvarna previously worked as the chief distribution officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
He is a professional with multi-functional experience in leadership roles for over two decades. Prior to this, he has worked with Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co, ICICI Prudential AMC, and SBI Funds Management.