Ashutosh Bhatt from PepsiCo joins Ananta Capital as Operating Partner and Chief Growth Officer

“Next 2-3 decades are going to be where India leads the world. For me this is an exciting opportunity to partner with phenomenal founders and management teams of brands like Bella Vita Organic, Bevzilla, Springwel and GNC India which I love as a consumer to take to the next level of growth. I am keenly looking forward to working closely with Ashutosh, Lovkesh, Aakash and the entire Ananta team“ said Ashutosh Bhatt.