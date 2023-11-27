Ashwin Palkar joins BBH India as ECD and head of experience

He joins the agency from FMCG company Believe Pte where he led its creative and digital teams for a portfolio of brands.
Creative agency BBH India has announced Ashwin Palkar’s appointment as its new executive creative director and head of experience.
His mandate involves working across brands handled by both offices of the agency and reporting directly to Parikshit Bhattacharya, chief creative officer of BBH India.
“Ashwin’s appointment aligns with our objective of building a high-talent-density team. His enviable body of work, a boatload of awards, and that easy smile make him an ideal creative leader for us. His ability to craft engaging brand experiences is precisely what we want for our clients. With Ashwin, Swati, and Arvind, we are nearing the formation of an optimally skilled creative leadership team. Here’s to some great Tiki Taka between them and a significant advantage for our clients,” remarked Bhattacharya, in a press release, on the appointment.
Speaking about his new role, Ashwin Palkar said, “After my stint on the brand side, this was exactly what I was looking for. So, when this opportunity presented itself, I was certain I wanted to be part of the team. I am truly grateful to Parikshit for giving me this opportunity, and I am incredibly excited to work with him and the rest of the team at BBH. As Sir John Hegarty says, ‘All roads lead to the work.’”
Palkar, in a career spanning over a decade, has worked at places such as Dentsu Webchutney (now Dentsu Creative), Brand Harvest Consultancy, and Beyond Advertising, among others.