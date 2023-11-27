Ashwin Palkar joins BBH India as ECD and head of experience

Speaking about his new role, Ashwin Palkar said, “After my stint on the brand side, this was exactly what I was looking for. So, when this opportunity presented itself, I was certain I wanted to be part of the team. I am truly grateful to Parikshit for giving me this opportunity, and I am incredibly excited to work with him and the rest of the team at BBH. As Sir John Hegarty says, ‘All roads lead to the work.’”