Ashwin Palkar moves on from Dentsu Webchutney

After a seven year stint, Palkar decides to move on from the advertising agency.
Ashwin Palkar, executive creative director, Dentsu Webchutney has moved. He joined Webchutney in 2015 as associate creative director and has spent seven years with the agency before making this move.
Palkar's key clients included Flipkart, Swiggy, and Google to name a few. He was a part of several award winning work, the latest being The Unfiltered History Tour which won 4 Grand Prix, 5 Gold, 4 Silvers and 5 Bronzes at Spikes Asia-2022.
Commenting on his career update, Palkar said, "The last seven years at Dentsu Webchutney were truly the most creatively satisfying. I am grateful to our fantastic teams for giving me an opportunity to lead and be a part of some of the best career defining work."
"And, the leadership for creating such a beautiful creative culture. I don't think I will ever resign from Webchutney in my heart. It truly is a school of which I am a proud alumni. It's been a joyride Webchutney," he added.