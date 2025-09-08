Ashwin Sheth Group elevates Bhavik Bhandari to chief business officer

The Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), one of India’s leading real estate developers has elevated Bhavik Bhandari from Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO) to Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Advertisment

In his expanded mandate, Bhandari will oversee ASG’s integrated business strategy across sales, marketing, CRM, business development, product development, and business intelligence. He will also drive new business verticals, manage P&L responsibilities, and work closely with Ashwin Sheth, CMD, on expansion into new asset classes and markets.

Bhandari, who brings more than 23 years of experience across marquee developers including Raheja, Kalpataru, Kanakia, and Puravankara, has been instrumental in ASG’s transformation. As CSMO, he played a key role in boosting sales turnover, growing market share, leading corporate rebranding, and strengthening brand dominance.

Commenting on his elevation, Bhavik Bhandari said, “I am really excited to take on the next growth phase for me and ASG, executing transformative plans both domestically and internationally through new markets, new asset classes, and anchoring the pan-India growth plan.”