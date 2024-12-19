Asian Paints announces departure of two senior executives

Asian Paints confirmed the resignation of two senior executives. Shyam Swamy, vice president of home improvement, décor, services and retailing and Vishu Goel, associate vice president of retail sales, commercial and marketing, have stepped down from their roles.

Advertisment

“Vishu Goel - associate vice president, retail sales, commercial and marketing, member of the senior management, has resigned from the services of the Company”, the company mentioned in a regulatory filing.

Another filing read, “…this is to inform that Shyam Swamy - vice president, home improvement, décor, services and retailing, member of the senior management, has resigned from the services of the company. His resignation was accepted on December 17, 2024”

Further, in a BSE filing, Asian Paints announced leadership changes effective soon. Ashish Rae, currently associate vice president - project sales, will take over as associate vice president - retail sales, marketing and commercial, and join the senior management team starting January 2, 2025. Additionally, Gagandeep Singh Kalsi, associate vice president - strategy and business development, will also oversee décor and services from December 23, 2024.