Asianet News Network appoints Nathan Arokia as Head of Technology

Asianet News Network announced the appointment of Nathan Arokia who joins as the Head of Technology of its Digital vertical. ANN is acknowledged to be fastest growing media-tech platform in the country with presence in 7 languages (Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu & Bangla).
Nathan brings nearly two decades of experience in leading product and technology functions in multiple sectors. As a seasoned media professional who started his career with Indiainfo, Nathan worked with many organizations of repute including Dainik Bhaskar Digital where he was the Chief Technology Officer. He also started his own venture Jans Technologies in 2019.
Commenting on this development at Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, chief operating officer Samarth Sharma said “It is great to welcome Nathan to lead our technology initiatives. As a tech driven media organization, in a constantly changing environment, we are confident that Nathan’s experience and skills will help us immensely in achieving our next phase of growth in the digital business.”
Nathan added “It really excites me to come back to the digital media industry with Asianet News Network, a leading player across 7 languages and more to go. Looking forward to working closely with all teams to build innovative solutions that fuel growth at ANN on multiple fronts”.