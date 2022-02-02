Asianet News Network appoints Saurabh Sharma as Head Of Operations

Asianet News Network has recently appointed Saurabh Sharma as head of operations. Saurabh joins Asianet from Ventes Avenues, a mobile media company specializing in mobile performance & mobile audiences where he worked as head of operations for around 2 years. Saurabh is a digital media enthusiast with career span of more than 15 years with cross functional roles in digital advertising ops, sales & business development, creative strategy & ideation, customer success, client solutions, programmatic media buying & operations and client solutions.