By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Asianet News Network appoints Saurabh Sharma as Head Of Operations

Previously, he was the Head Of Operations at Ventes Avenues.

Asianet News Network has recently appointed Saurabh Sharma as head of operations. Saurabh joins Asianet from Ventes Avenues, a mobile media company specializing in mobile performance & mobile audiences where he worked as head of operations for around 2 years. Saurabh is a digital media enthusiast with career span of more than 15 years with cross functional roles in digital advertising ops, sales & business development, creative strategy & ideation, customer success, client solutions, programmatic media buying & operations and client solutions.

In the past, he has also worked with Condé Nast India, Truecaller, Zirca DIgital Solutions as head of ad operations, Star India as manager ad operations - digital. He has also worked with BBC, Yahoo and NDTV.

Saurabh SharmaAsianet News NetworkVentes Avenues