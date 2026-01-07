Asianxt Digital Technologies appoints Samarth Sharma as Chief Operating Officer

Asianxt Digital Technologies (“Asianxt”) has announced the appointment of Samarth Sharma as chief operating officer (COO) to lead the next phase of the company’s strategic growth and D2C transformation. In his new role, Sharma will oversee the company’s expansion with a focus on content growth, consumer-facing products, and tech-driven platform innovation.

This marks Sharma’s second tenure at Asianxt (formerly Asianet News Media & Entertainment). During his previous stint, he led the group’s digital business for nearly five years, first as chief business officer and later as COO, contributing significantly to the growth of the company’s digital portfolio and revenue across platforms and markets.

Sharma brings extensive experience in digital content, social media, and the content creator ecosystem, with prior entrepreneurial experience as co-founder of Sportskeeda and corporate roles with Deutsche Bank and TransUnion-CIBIL.

Speaking on his appointment, Samarth Sharma said, “Asianxt is entering an important phase of growth. I look forward to leading a sharper transformation agenda focused on scale and innovation, building a stronger, more integrated digital ecosystem across languages and geographies.”

Welcoming him back, Neeraj Kohli, CEO, Asianxt, added, “Samarth combines clarity of vision with strong execution. During his prior stint, he played a key role in scaling Asianetnews.com with Pan-India audiences, coupled with rapid monetization growth. I am pleased to welcome him back to accelerate our D2C growth agenda.”





