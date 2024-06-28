ASSOCHAM ropes in Gaurav Ramdev as co-chair of National Council on Branding and Marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has reconstituted its councils for 2024-25 and appointed Gaurav Ramdev, CMO of Protean eGov Technologies, as the co-chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National Council on branding and marketing.
Under the new leadership of Sanjay Nayar, president, and Puneet Das, chairperson of the council of branding and marketing, Gaurav will collaborate with industry leaders to drive strategic initiatives and foster innovation in branding and marketing.
With over two decades of experience, Gaurav has worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Britannia, ITC, and Razorpay. The ASSOCHAM National Council on branding and marketing serves as a platform for industry leaders to converge and deliberate on how to navigate the evolving landscape of marketing and brand building in the evolving marketplace.