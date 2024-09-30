TV9 elevates Mayank Jain to vice president of digital ad sales

Mayank Jain has been promoted to vice president of digital ad sales at Associated Broadcasting (TV9), leveraging over 22 years of experience in media and sales management. His notable career includes key roles at renowned organisations like Star TV, Fox International Channels, National Geographic, 93.5 Red FM, Times of India, NDTV Good Times, and Eenadu (ETV).

Advertisment

Since joining TV9 Network in June 2019, hep initially led sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh before transitioning to digital ad sales in 2020. With a strong background in print, radio, TV, and digital, he is well-equipped to enhance sales efforts at TV9 Network.

He began his career at Amar Ujala, where he held multiple positions during two stints. A seasoned sales professional, Jain specialises in ad sales, branded content, and events.