Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) appoints B Srinivasan as its President

The AGM of Association of Indian Magazines (AIM), held today has elected B Srinivasan, MD, Vikatan Group as its president. B Srinivasan, who was the vice president earlier, has taken over from R Rajmohan, who was the President since November 2016. Indranil Roy, CEO, Outlook Group, who was the general secretary earlier, is the vice president. Anant Nath, executive publisher, Delhi Press is the general secretary and Manoj Sharma, COO, India Today Group the Treasurer. Pradeep Gupta, CMD, CyberMedia is the outgoing Treasurer.