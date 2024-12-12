Astroyogi appoints Aditya Verma as Chief Growth Officer

Astroyogi, an astrotech platform, announced the appointment of Aditya Bhushan Verma as chief growth officer. In this role, he will focus on improving Astroyogi's operations, expanding strategically, and increasing customer acquisition globally.

Advertisment

Aditya Kapoor, COO, Astroyogi said, “Aditya’s appointment is a significant step forward in our vision to revolutionize the astrology and wellness sectors. His strong technical background, combined with his proven track record in scaling businesses and driving customer-centric growth, makes him the ideal person to lead Astroyogi’s global expansion efforts. We are confident that Aditya’s leadership will significantly contribute to enhancing our user experience and expanding our reach”.

Aditya Verma, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, has over 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship and technology. He co-founded PrepBytes, a coding learning platform that helps college students bridge the gap between academics and industry demands. Under his leadership, PrepBytes gained recognition in the ed-tech sector for its impact and reliability.

Verma, CGO, Astroyogi commented, “Astroyogi’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction has been a key driver of its success. I look forward to contributing to its growth by building scalable strategies, fostering trust with our users, and embracing cutting-edge technologies. Together, we will strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in astrology and spiritual guidance while empowering individuals to embark on a more fulfilling wellness journey.”