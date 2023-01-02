ASUS India appoints Tribhuwan Joshi as head of corporate communications

On the announcement, Tribhuwan Joshi, head – corporate communications, PR and CSR, consumer and ROG PC Business,ASUS India said, “It has been an absolute delight to have been associated with a robust brand like ASUS, which has been one of the leaders in the technology space. I am thrilled and ecstatic to embark upon this new journey and responsibility. I keenly look forward to working with the leadership team in strengthening the brand and its communications approach, while being devoted to exploring the best for the company’s growth.”