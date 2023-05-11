ASUS India strengthens its leadership team in India

Eric Ou, country head of India, president, and director of ASUS India, said, “I am honored to lead ASUS India operations as we strive to become market leaders in the consumer, gaming, and enterprise PCs markets. Our goal is to provide every Indian with a meaningful technology experience that boosts efficiency and enhances their life. We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and developing a strong brand that resonates with the varied usage needs of our consumers. With our relentless pursuit of excellence and a highly skilled team, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries and exceed expectations."