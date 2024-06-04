Asymmetrique appoints Urvashi Khanna as vice president of content and brand solutions

“We are living in the most dynamic times where innovative storytelling; influencer marketing & new age media platforms are defining consumer behavior. And now with AI, blockchain, Web3 - the content economy is seeing a boost where rewards & results are instant yet indeterminate, and brands need to challenge their own consumer-content matrix more frequently. I am excited to be part of this change & with the talented teams at Asym, I am sure we will create an ecosystem that will disrupt how content finds its place in the digital era of brand building & communication,” quoted Urvashi Khanna, vice president brand and content solutions, Asymmetrique.