Ather Energy appoints Anjani Kumar as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced the appointment of Anjani Kumar as the chief digital & information officer (CDIO). As the CDIO, he will play a critical role in shaping Ather’s digital strategy and strengthening its technology backbone across product development, manufacturing, and customer experience, ensuring that technology continues to stay core to Ather’s growth.

Anjani Kumar brings over 24 years of experience driving digital transformation and IT innovation across sectors including automotive, technology, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and BFSI. He has held senior leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Nissan, Cognizant, Strides Pharma, and Tata AIG.

In his new role at Ather Energy, Anjani will lead Ather’s digital strategy, oversee the development of digital platforms and products, strengthen IT infrastructure including cybersecurity, and enhance the company’s data-driven capabilities. As the CDIO, Ajani will oversee teams across WebTech, IT & security, MES, business intelligence, and digital engineering.

Commenting on the appointment, Swapnil Jain, executive director and CTO, Ather Energy, said:“Ather has been digital-first and data-driven from day one, with a strong focus on systems from products to manufacturing to sales. As we grow rapidly as an organisation, with multiple products, new business models, and deeper software integration, the complexity naturally increases. Building robust systems with a backbone to leverage AI on top of enterprise data is going to be critical for our growth. Bringing all digital functions under a single leadership role helps build a unified digital thread across the organisation. Anjani's deep cross-industry experience will play a key role in simplifying and strengthening our complex digital infrastructure. We are very focused on building a stronger tech-led advantage for Ather’s future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar, CDIO, Ather Energy, said: "I believe digital and information strategies are at the crux of the future of mobility. The potential of electric mobility in India is immense, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented engineers, business leaders, and founders to harness the power of digital innovation. By bringing in my multi-domain digital experience and combining it with Ather’s commitment to first-principles thinking and deep engineering ethos, we will drive significant and transformative advancements. I’m excited to contribute to Ather’s journey.”

Anjani holds a post graduate degree in marketing & management from Kelley School of Business, Indiana University (USA) and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Rourkela. A recognized industry leader, Anjani has received several prestigious leadership awards, including 'Digital Leader of the Year,' 'India's Top CIO,' 'Tech Icon,' and 'Digital Insurance Icon.'