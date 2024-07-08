Atif Rahman joins Media.Monks India as head of client relationships

Atif Rahman expressed his enthusiasm about joining Media.Monks, saying, "I'm thrilled to join MediaMonks and be part of this exciting industry evolution. While buzzwords like AI, personalisation, and social-first strategies dominate the landscape, the core goals of building strong brands, attracting new consumers, and driving sales remain fundamental. Our task is to adapt to evolving digital interactions and leverage data and AI to demystify challenges, unify work streams, and elevate brand inspiration globally. I look forward to combining creativity, data, media, and technology to revolutionize how brands engage with the world."